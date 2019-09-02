Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 24): Darshan’s Film Is A Treat For Fans This Festive Season!

Day 24 Box Office Collections

The film experienced a larger audience on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festive season seems to have treated Kurukshetra well, which is reflected in its third-weekend collections. As per the latest reports, the film is expected to have made anywhere between Rs 8 and 10 crore on day 22, 23 and 24.

Doesn't Seem To Slow Down

Awaits Release In Hindi

WOM Has Been Amazing

