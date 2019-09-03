Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 25): 3D Mythological Film Is Holding Strong In Karnataka

Day 25 Collections

What better way to spend Ganesh Chaturthi besides catching up on a mythological film? Yesterday, Kurukshetra witnessed a hike in its booking. The long weekend seems to have successfully lured audiences n larger number. According to the latest reports, Kurukshetra has earned around Rs 1.5 crore on day 25.

Strong Hold In Karnataka

It's been over three weeks since the film released, yet, it's being screened across several theatres in Karnataka. Experts have to say that if the film continues to showcase similar performance, it'll complete 100 days in the theatres with ease.

Turning Point In Darshan's Career

The film stands special to the actor Darshan for a lot of reasons. Not only is it his 50th film, but also the first multi-starrer he's featured in. Despite acting along side some of the most renowned actors, Darshan portrayal of Dhuryodhana has been heaped with praises. Kurukshetra has been a major boosting factor in Darshan's career.

Slow Run In Other Languages

Unfortunately, Kurukshetra couldn't strike the right chord with its target audiences in the non-Kannada speaking regions. While it's collections in Tamil has been minimals, not much information regarding the performance of its Malayalam version is available. We need to wait and watch if its Hindi version can manage to make decent profits.