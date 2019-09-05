Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 26): Week 4 Collections Affected Due To Saaho Release
Kannada film Kurukshetra's collections seem to have been affected by the release of other language films in Karnataka. The makers of the mythological film have to say that it is experiencing a major blow from Prabhas's Saaho, which hit the theatres on August 30. The 3D film was acting as a major crowd puller until its screens were taken away by this other big budget film. Here's Kurukshetra's complete day 26 box office collections report, which in detail talks about its performance in the fourth week.
Day 26 Collections
Until the release of Saaho, Kurukshetra displayed an outstanding run in theatres. However, its collections seem to have been affected due to loss of screens. According to the latest reports, the film based on the historic war is expected to have collected Rs 3 crore in the fourth week, the least since its release.
Kannada Films Affected By Other Releases
Talking about the impact, the release of other language films has had on Kannada films, Kurukshetra distributor Rockline Venkatesh stated, "Last week, they encashed Saaho, next it might be Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. When a film in another language has a houseful show in Bengaluru, the high ticket pricing enables the exhibitors to earn a profit that is three times that of a Kannada film. The only way to curb this is to put a cap on the ticket pricing."
Kurukshetra Failed To Impress Non-Kannadigas
While the filmmakers and distributors in Karnataka feel non-Kannada films are affecting their profits, Kurukshetra couldn't perform as magically among the non-Kannadigas. We can say this by its minimal collections in Tamil Nadu and regions of Andhra.
Venkatesh Wants To Curb The Issue
Rockline Venkatesh feels the issue needs to be addressed at the earliest. He told The News Minute, "There is a way to curb this situation, for which we need the interference of the state government, and a cap on the ticket prices."