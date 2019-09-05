Kurukshetra Box Office Collections (Day 26): Week 4 Collections Affected Due To Saaho Release

Day 26 Collections

Until the release of Saaho, Kurukshetra displayed an outstanding run in theatres. However, its collections seem to have been affected due to loss of screens. According to the latest reports, the film based on the historic war is expected to have collected Rs 3 crore in the fourth week, the least since its release.

Kannada Films Affected By Other Releases

Talking about the impact, the release of other language films has had on Kannada films, Kurukshetra distributor Rockline Venkatesh stated, "Last week, they encashed Saaho, next it might be Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. When a film in another language has a houseful show in Bengaluru, the high ticket pricing enables the exhibitors to earn a profit that is three times that of a Kannada film. The only way to curb this is to put a cap on the ticket pricing."

Kurukshetra Failed To Impress Non-Kannadigas

While the filmmakers and distributors in Karnataka feel non-Kannada films are affecting their profits, Kurukshetra couldn't perform as magically among the non-Kannadigas. We can say this by its minimal collections in Tamil Nadu and regions of Andhra.

Venkatesh Wants To Curb The Issue

Rockline Venkatesh feels the issue needs to be addressed at the earliest. He told The News Minute, "There is a way to curb this situation, for which we need the interference of the state government, and a cap on the ticket prices."