Kururkshetra Box Office Prediction: To Have Outstanding Run In Theatres! Online Booking Details

First Week Collections

The New Indian Express has reported that Kurukshetra is earning at least Rs 10 lakh each from 60 theatres in Karnataka. Going by these numbers, the film is expected to make anywhere between Rs 15 and 20 crore as first week collections. Experts are speculating that Darshan's film will have an outstanding run in the theatres.

Impressive Pre-Release Business

The pre-release business has been very good for Kurukshetra. Apparently, the Hindi dubbing rights were sold for a whopping Rs 9.5 crore. It is the first Kannada film to ever been bought for such a huge amount for its dubbing rights.

Collection From Satellite Rights

Even before its release, Zee Kannada has bought the satellite rights for Kurukshetra. The channel has reportedly paid Rs 9.5 crore to acquire the rights. Lahari Music has bought the audio rights for Rs 1.5 crore.

Online Booking Details

The advance booking for Kurukshetra began a few days ago. The audience can avail tickets on BookMyShow, for both 2D and 3D versions. The film will open across 3,000 screens tomorrow.