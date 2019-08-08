Kururkshetra Box Office Prediction: To Have Outstanding Run In Theatres! Online Booking Details
Sandalwood's first 3D mythological film Kurukshetra is releasing worldwide tomorrow, (August 9, 2019). Though the film has been dubbed in multiple languages, only the Kannada and Telugu versions will be out tomorrow. The other languages will hit the theatres eventually. As we told you earlier, the advance booking for Kurukshetra began a few days ago and majority of the seats are already booked. The producer, Muniratna has also earned a good profit through its pre-release business. While you wait to see Kurukshetra on the silver screen, here's how much it is expected to make at the box office.
First Week Collections
The New Indian Express has reported that Kurukshetra is earning at least Rs 10 lakh each from 60 theatres in Karnataka. Going by these numbers, the film is expected to make anywhere between Rs 15 and 20 crore as first week collections. Experts are speculating that Darshan's film will have an outstanding run in the theatres.
Impressive Pre-Release Business
The pre-release business has been very good for Kurukshetra. Apparently, the Hindi dubbing rights were sold for a whopping Rs 9.5 crore. It is the first Kannada film to ever been bought for such a huge amount for its dubbing rights.
Collection From Satellite Rights
Even before its release, Zee Kannada has bought the satellite rights for Kurukshetra. The channel has reportedly paid Rs 9.5 crore to acquire the rights. Lahari Music has bought the audio rights for Rs 1.5 crore.
Online Booking Details
The advance booking for Kurukshetra began a few days ago. The audience can avail tickets on BookMyShow, for both 2D and 3D versions. The film will open across 3,000 screens tomorrow.
However, majority of the theatres are showing houseful due to the high demand. You need to book your tickets asap if you want to catch Kurukshetra in the theatres.
Kurukshetra Earns Rs 20 Crore Through Pre-Release Business! Darshan's Film Creates History