Kurukshetra Completes 50 Days' Run At Theatres! Darshan Starrer Heads Towards A Century

Sandalwood's first 3D film Kurukshetra is on a winning spree. Helmed by Naganna, the mythological epic consists of an ensemble cast, including Darshan, Ambareesh, Arjun Sarja and, several other renowned stars. The movie set a record by entering the Rs 100 crore club within a month of its release. And now, it has witnessed a successful run of 50 days in the theatre, as it heads towards achieving a century. Kurukshetra released on August 9, 2019, in five different languages.

Kurukshetra was one among the 28 Indian films screened before the jury for official entry to Oscars 2020. However, the film lost to the Bollywood film Gully Boy falling out of the Academy Awards race. Nevertheless, its performance in Karnataka has been impeccable!

Sandalwood's renowned Producer Rockline Venkatesh was responsible for Kurukshetra's distribution across the globe. Talking about the unimaginable heights the film has achieved, he told The New Indian Express, "This success wouldn't have been possible without the audiences, who came from all age, and Darshan's fans. This kind of support for a mythological drama is an achievement in itself."

"This is a reward to producer Muniratna, for his passion, effort, and belief to bring such kind of films on to the silver screen. The success of Kurukshetra only gives him more strength and confidence to make more such epic dramas, and he will do that," he further added.

Kurukshetra's Tamil and Telugu versions were released soon after it was out in Kannada. However, its collections from other languages have been minimal. The makers are planning on releasing it in Hindi and Malayalam in October. We need to wait and watch if it can perform well among this set of audiences.