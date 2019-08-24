Kurukshetra Day 14 Box Office Collections: Expected To Have Collected Rs 97 Crore Worldwide!

Day 14 Collections

According to the latest reports of a YouTube channel, Kurukshetra is expected to have collected Rs 97.3 crore worldwide in 14 days. These figures include the movie's pre-release business too, which was around Rs 20 crore.

Slower Run In The Second Week

Kurukshetra opened to a mind-blowing response and made around Rs 10 crore on day 1. The first week treated the film well, with houseful shows nearly in every theatre. The collections in the second week were however lesser. Still, Kurukshetra's performance has been great for a Sandalwood film.

To Enter 100-Crore-Club

The idea of a film making it to the 100 crore club has always interested the people form the industry and outside. After KGF Chapter, Kurukshetra is the only Kannada film to have even reached close to that mark. Experts are suggesting that it will enter the club soon!

Darshan Wants It To Make Money

The actor, who used to tell the audience to not judge a film based on its collections and he who never really paid much heed to the profits his movies made, wants Kurukshetra to make money. He told in an interview that Cinema isn't a place for charity.