Kurukshetra Day 14 Box Office Collections: Expected To Have Collected Rs 97 Crore Worldwide!
Darshan's 50th film is expected to enter the 100-crore club anytime soon as the film has collected over Rs 97 crore in two weeks. Kurukshetra's highly impressive box office collections have inspired many filmmakers to work on similar subjects. Though it hasn't garnered as much viewership in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the 3D mythological film is having an outstanding run in the theatres in Karnataka. Within a week, Kurukshetra beat KGF Chapter 1's box office record in Karnataka. Read the complete report below.
Day 14 Collections
According to the latest reports of a YouTube channel, Kurukshetra is expected to have collected Rs 97.3 crore worldwide in 14 days. These figures include the movie's pre-release business too, which was around Rs 20 crore.
Slower Run In The Second Week
Kurukshetra opened to a mind-blowing response and made around Rs 10 crore on day 1. The first week treated the film well, with houseful shows nearly in every theatre. The collections in the second week were, however, lesser. Still, Kurukshetra's performance has been great for a Sandalwood film.
To Enter 100-Crore Club
The idea of a film making it to the 100-crore club has always interested the people from the industry and outside. After KGF Chapter, Kurukshetra is the only Kannada film to have even reached close to that mark. Experts are suggesting that it will enter the club soon!
Darshan Wants It To Make Money
The actor, who used to tell the audience to not judge a film based on its collections and he who never really paid much heed to the profits his movies made, wants Kurukshetra to make money. He told in an interview that cinema isn't a place for charity.