Kurukshetra Day 2 Box Office Report: Worldwide Collection Reflects Exceptional Run At Theatres

Day 2 Box Office Collection

We would be lying to say we expected such a good response for Kurukshetra. The teasers had prepared us for something different. However, director Naganna, producer Muniratna and all the actors surprised us with an exceptional good film, which is expected to have collected around Rs 16 crore worldwide on its second day.

Opens To A Great Response

Kururkshetra's first show at held at 1 am in the morning, which was flooded with audience. Being a multi-starrer, the mythological film has appealed to a wide range if audience. According to reports, it has earned a total of Rs 10 on Day 1!

On Par With KGF

Previously, Yash's KGF Chapter 1 was the only Kannada movie to have witnessed such huge profits from its performance in the theatres. While the action film is believed to have made somewhere around Rs 18 crore on day 2, Kurukshetra is only 2 crore away from beating the monster hit's record.

Boost For Darshan's Career

Undoubtedly, Darshan is one of the most desired actors of Sandalwood. But, Kururkshetra has helped him gain recognition among audience of different languages as well.

The Tamil and Malayalam version are expected to be out in a week's time. Meanwhile, the Hindi version might grace the theatres by the end of the month.