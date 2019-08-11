English
    Kurukshetra Day 2 Box Office Report: Worldwide Collection Reflects Exceptional Run At Theatres

    By
    |

    Sandalwood's mythological film Kurukshetra released yesterday. Darshan's 50th film is available to watch in both 3D and 2D versions. Theatres are decorated with humongous cut-outs of the larger-than-life characters from the film. Thought there is has been huge demand for the multi-starrer, it was only released in Kannada and Telugu. Fans have definitely expressed disappointment over the makers' decision to delay the film's release in other languages, but Kurukshetra's worldwide collection simply reflects its exceptional run at the theatres. Below is its Day 2 box office collection report.

    Day 2 Box Office Collection

    We would be lying to say we expected such a good response for Kurukshetra. The teasers had prepared us for something different. However, director Naganna, producer Muniratna and all the actors surprised us with an exceptional good film, which is expected to have collected around Rs 16 crore worldwide on its second day.

    Opens To A Great Response

    Kururkshetra's first show at held at 1 am in the morning, which was flooded with audience. Being a multi-starrer, the mythological film has appealed to a wide range if audience. According to reports, it has earned a total of Rs 10 on Day 1!

    On Par With KGF

    Previously, Yash's KGF Chapter 1 was the only Kannada movie to have witnessed such huge profits from its performance in the theatres. While the action film is believed to have made somewhere around Rs 18 crore on day 2, Kurukshetra is only 2 crore away from beating the monster hit's record.

    Boost For Darshan's Career

    Undoubtedly, Darshan is one of the most desired actors of Sandalwood. But, Kururkshetra has helped him gain recognition among audience of different languages as well.

    The Tamil and Malayalam version are expected to be out in a week's time. Meanwhile, the Hindi version might grace the theatres by the end of the month.

    Kurukshetra Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Darshan Film Earned On Day 1

    More KURUKSHETRA News

    Read more about: kurukshetra darshan ambareesh
    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 0:15 [IST]
