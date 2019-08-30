Kurukshetra Day 21 Box Office Collections: Darshan's Film Successfully Heads Towards Fourth Week!
Sandalwood's first 3D mythological film Kurukshetra, is having an outstanding run in the theatres. Praises are heaped on the multi-starrer for providing the audience with endless entertainment and helping the Kannada film industry gain recognition like never before. Muniratna's movie, recently, made it to the 100-crore-club. One of the lead actors, Darshan and a few others from the team, even threw a party to celebrate this epic film's success. Below is Kurukshetra's complete day 21 box office report.
Day 21 Collections
Despite completing three weeks in the theatres, Kurukshetra continues to pull the crowds. According to the latest reports of a YouTube channel, Kurukshetra has collected Rs 1.8 crore and Rs 1.5 crore on day 20 and 21, respectively.
Week 1 Collections
Rockline Venkatesh, who bought Kurukshetra's distribution rights, has refused to comment on its profits. But reports have to say that the movie collected over Rs 65 crore in its first week of run in the theatres. The exact figures are yet to be disclosed.
Brilliant Performance In Second Week
Unlike many films that roar loud in the first few days and fade away eventually, Kurukshetra's performance has been consistent throughout. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 37 crore in the second week. It is, so far, the highest-grossing Kannada film after Yash's KGF.
Successfully Heads Towards Week 4!
After completing three weeks, Kurukshetra is successfully headed towards the fourth. However, its performance has been commendable only in Karnataka. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated that Kurukshetra lacked enough publicity in Tamil Nadu.
Also, the makers' decision to release the film in less than a day's notice, seems to have had an impact on its Tamil version. Kurukshetra's collections in other languages have been minimal.