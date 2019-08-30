Kurukshetra Day 21 Box Office Collections: Darshan's Film Successfully Heads Towards Fourth Week!

Day 21 Collections

Despite completing three weeks in the theatres, Kurukshetra continues to pull the crowds. According to the latest reports of a YouTube channel, Kurukshetra has collected Rs 1.8 crore and Rs 1.5 crore on day 20 and 21, respectively.

Week 1 Collections

Rockline Venkatesh, who bought Kurukshetra's distribution rights, has refused to comment on its profits. But reports have to say that the movie collected over Rs 65 crore in its first week of run in the theatres. The exact figures are yet to be disclosed.

Brilliant Performance In Second Week

Unlike many films that roar loud in the first few days and fade away eventually, Kurukshetra's performance has been consistent throughout. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 37 crore in the second week. It is, so far, the highest-grossing Kannada film after Yash's KGF.

Successfully Heads Towards Week 4!

After completing three weeks, Kurukshetra is successfully headed towards the fourth. However, its performance has been commendable only in Karnataka. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated that Kurukshetra lacked enough publicity in Tamil Nadu.