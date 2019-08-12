Kurukshetra Day 4 Box Office Collection: Darshan & Ambareesh's Mythological Film Going Strong!

Witnesses A Strong Run

Kurukshetra's performance in the theatres has left everyone dumbstruck, following all the criticism its teasers garnered. Darshan's 50th film continues to do well on day 5 too. According to the latest box office reports, the movie is expected to have collected anywhere between Rs 5 and 6 crore on the first Monday.

Telegu Version Is A Hit Too

Though the makers had planned on releasing Kurukshetra in all languages at once, they held back due to competition from other language films. However, the Telugu audience seems to have found this epic film highly entertaining, as it collected around Rs 1.17 crore over the weekend.

WOM Does The Magic

Kurukshetra has been one of the most-discussed topics in the last few days. The film is trending on all social media platforms. The word of mouth for this film has been great. Since, the reviews are also in favour of the film, it's hard to resist oneself from watching it

Headed Towards 100 Crore Club

If Kururkshetra continues to run well in the theatres, it has all the chances of entering the Rs 100 crore club. The producers are already joyous from its pre-release business.

It is yet to be released in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil, from which too, it is expected to make huge profits!