    Kurukshetra Day 5 Box Office Collection: Darshan Starrer On Its Way To Beat KFG's Record?

    By
    |

    Sandalwood's first 3D mythological film, Kurukshetra has been performing exceptionally well at the theatres. The film, which released in Kannada and Telugu last Friday, has already earned majority of what went into making it. According to the latest box office reports, Kurukshetra has collected over Rs 4 crore on day 5. Overall, the multi-starrer is expected to have garnered over Rs 50 crore worldwide. Its' success is making everyone wonder if its on its way to break Sandalwood blockbuster KGF's record.

    Kurukshetra Vs KGF

    Yash's film KGF Chapter 1 went on to become the highest-grossing Kannada film. The movie is said to have collected over Rs 250 crore worldwide. Considering Kurukshetra's performance till date, we wouldn't be surprised if it earned as much as Yash's film or even more.

    Demand In Other Languages

    Muniratna's 3D mythological film has been discussed across India and abroad. As of now, it has only released in Kannada and Telugu. Movie buffs are eagerly waiting to catch the movie in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi too. We can expect higher profits once the other versions are out in the theatres.

    Tremendous Pre-release Business

    Kurukshetra made an impressive profit through its pre-release business too. The television rights were sold to Zee Kannada for a whopping Rs 9.5 crore. The audio rights alone made around Rs 1.5 crore. Reportedly, the Hindi dubbing rights for Kurukshetra were bought for Rs 9.5 crore.

    Gamechanger For Darshan!

    Kurukshetra is special to Darshan for a lot of reasons. Not only is it the first multi-starrer that he has featured in, it is D Boss' first film to be dubbed in multiple languages, thus helping him gain recognition in other industries.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 0:17 [IST]
