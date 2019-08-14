English
    Kurukshetra Day 6 Box Office Collection: Darshan’s Historic War Film Is On A Record Breaking Spree

    Kurukshetra, with its magnificence, has helped Sandalwood gain more popularity among other film industries and worldwide. The Kannada and Telugu versions of this masterpiece have garnered a lot of attention from different set of audiences. The Tamil version will hit the theatres today. Beside working in the favor of the producers, Kururkshetra has set several new records and broken existing ones. In a day's time, Darshan's film will complete its first week of successful run in the theatre. Here is the complete report of Kurukshetra's day 6 box office collection.

    Day 6 Box Office Collection

    According to a few reports, Kuruskshetra is expected to have made a profit of over Rs 4 crore on the day 6, which would make its total profit around Rs 50 crore. It is Darshan's first film to have collected so much within its first week of release.

    No Dearth Of Houseful Shows For Kurukshetra

    The 3D mythological film is one-of-its-kind in Sandalwood. The word of mouth for the film was so strong that profit started flowing its way even before it was screened in the theatres. Starting a week before its release till date, Kururkshetra has witnessed houseful shows in majority of the theatres.

    Independence Day

    Today, the movie is expected to reach out to a larger audience for multiple reasons. One, it's a national holiday, which gives the movie buffs a chance to catch up on the film. Raksha Bhandan may also play an important factor in luring the family audience towards Kurukshetra. And, the film is out in Tamil, too. Therefore, fans have many reasons to celebrate.

    Week 1 Report

    Being Darshan's 50th, Kurukshetra has already broken many records set by his own precious films. It is also breaking the box office records of many blockbusters. The movie is also seems to be heading towards the 100 crore club.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 0:17 [IST]
