    Kurukshetra Day 7 Box Office Collection: Darshan’s Film Attracts More Crowd On Independence Day!

    Sandalwood's 3D mythological film, Kurukshetra is growing bigger by the day. Yesterday, the Tamil version was out in the theatres. What could have been a better time to catch up on this epic film than on a national holiday? Kurukshetra's box office collections reports are out, and we can clearly see as to how Independence Day worked in its favor. According to the latest reports, the film is expected to have collected around Rs 6 crore on Day 7.

    Day 7 Box Office Collection

    Darshan's film Kurukshetra witnessed a better run at the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day. The historic-war film attracted a huge number of family audience. According to the latest reports, it is expected to have collected around Rs 6 crore on Day 7.

    Better Over The Weekend

    As Kurukshetra has successfully completed 7 days and headed towards its second weekend, experts are speculating that the film will experience an outstanding viewership on the second weekend as well. Due to high demands, majority of the screens were houseful on the first weekend.

    Therefore, fans who haven't has the chance to watch it earlier can catch it in theatres this weekend.

    Brilliant WOM

    The multi-starrer mythological film has become a household talk. Muniratna managed to keep up to his words by giving audience what they expected and more. Word of mouth for this fil has been brilliant. That justifies its growing popularity by each passing day.

    Tamil Audience Reaction

    In a recent press meet, Darshan talked about the special bond he shares with Chennai. Kurukshetra released in Tamil today. We are as eager as you to know how the Tamil audience liked this epic movie.

    Watch the space as we bring to you all the latest updates about the film!

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 0:15 [IST]
