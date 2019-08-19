English
    Kurukshetra Day 9 & 10 Box Office Collections: Earns Over Rs 10 Crore On Second Weekend!

    Darshan's 50th film has attained unimaginable fame, setting a tough competition in the industry. The 3D mythological film, which is said to have been made with a budget of Rs 50 crore, has already recovered the investments that went into making it. The multi-starrer witnessed an exceptional run in its first week. On August 15, its Tamil version was released in theatres, whose contribution in terms of collections has been minimal. However, the Kannadiga audience continue to relish on Muniratna's epic film. Kurukshetra has collected anywhere between Rs 10 and 15 crore on the second weekend according to the latest reports. Read complete reports on its day 9 and 10 performance.

    Weekend Collections

    According to the YouTube channel Namma Karunadu, Kurukshetra has earned between Rs 10 and 12 crore through its shows on Sunday alone. Other experts are suggesting that the film was viewed by a larger audience on Day 9, too, on the second weekend.

    Total Profit

    Kurukshetra was released in Tamil last week. But regional Tamil films have had an impact on its collections. Reportedly, the Tamil version has collected around Rs 30 lakh since its release. Therefore, the 3D film is expected to have made a total of around Rs 15 crore in the last 3 days.

    Due In Hindi & Malayalam

    The makers have disappointment a certain section of audience by not releasing the film in all the five languages simultaneously. The Hindi and Malayalam versions are yet to hot the theatres. The Tamil version also was released on a short notice period, which might have affected its viewership in the neighboring state.

    Houseful Shows In Karnataka

    Not only is it Sandalwood's first 3D mythological film, but also the only movie to have featured multiple actors from across different industries. The word of mouth for the film has been really strong. Starting a week before its until today, Kurukshetra has witnessed houseful shows in the theatres in Karnataka.

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
