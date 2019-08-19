Kurukshetra Day 9 & 10 Box Office Collections: Earns Over Rs 10 Crore On Second Weekend!

Weekend Collections

According to the YouTube channel Namma Karunadu, Kurukshetra has earned between Rs 10 and 12 crore through its shows on Sunday alone. Other experts are suggesting that the film was viewed by a larger audience on day 9, too, on the second weekend.

Total Profit

Kurukshetra was released in Tamil last week. But regional Tamil films have had an impact on its collections. Reportedly, the Tamil version has collected around Rs 30 lakh since its release. Therefore, the 3D film is expected to have made a total of around Rs 15 crore in the last three days.

Due In Hindi & Malayalam

The makers have disappointed a certain section of the audience by not releasing the film in all the five languages simultaneously. The Hindi and Malayalam versions are yet to hit the theatres. The Tamil version also was released on a short notice period, which might have affected its viewership in the neighbouring state.

Houseful Shows In Karnataka

Not only is it Sandalwood's first 3D mythological film, but also the only movie to have featured multiple actors from across different industries. The word of mouth for the film has been really strong. Starting a week before its release until today, Kurukshetra has witnessed houseful shows in the theatres in Karnataka.