Kurukshetra Full Movie Leaked Online To Download! Falls Prey To Piracy

Goldie

"#Kurukshetra memorable performances Arjun Sarja, Ravi Shankar.Darshan & Ambarish OK. Darshan's diction is poor. Rest of them except Nikhil are forgettable. Nikhil is downright annoying. Diction, performance, narrative all needed better treatment." - (sic)

Deekshith Dboss

"#Kurukshetra family audience rushing towards the theatres,film is attracting family audience due to positive reviews yesterday I went to Krishna theatre i saw more than 50% of family audience,today also holiday and 15th is independence day,we can expect 100cr within next sunday." - (sic)

RAKSHITH

"#Kurukshetra We get an other chance to be proud of KFI. A very huge humongous attempt and effort by @dasadarshansir, @MunirathnaMLA sir and the whole team, and the output shows it as well. @akarjunofficial..sir , nimma abhinayakke naanu daasanadhe." - (sic)

Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah

"#KuruKshetra is a great effort by everyone in the team, Artist, technician, each & everyone 👏 KFI will only grow with such big visions. There might be feedback regarding technical improvements, but it's ok at this stage. @dasadarshan. sir performance is at the best. Do watch" - (sic)