    Kurukshetra Full Movie Leaked Online To Download! Falls Prey To Piracy

    By Lekhaka
    |

    It's been only over a week since Sandalwood's first 3D mythological film Kurukshetra released, and it has already fallen prey to piracy. The complete movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers for download. The miscreants have uploaded the theatre print of Kurukshetra on their website. The movie based on the great historic war has been performing well in the theatres. However, even before it could be released in Hindi and Malayalam, the pirated version in other languages has been leaked online.

    Meanwhile, here's how Kurukshetra has been reviewed by fans and critics:

    Goldie

    Goldie

    "#Kurukshetra memorable performances Arjun Sarja, Ravi Shankar.Darshan & Ambarish OK. Darshan's diction is poor. Rest of them except Nikhil are forgettable. Nikhil is downright annoying. Diction, performance, narrative all needed better treatment." - (sic)

    Deekshith Dboss

    Deekshith Dboss

    "#Kurukshetra family audience rushing towards the theatres,film is attracting family audience due to positive reviews yesterday I went to Krishna theatre i saw more than 50% of family audience,today also holiday and 15th is independence day,we can expect 100cr within next sunday." - (sic)

    RAKSHITH

    RAKSHITH

    "#Kurukshetra We get an other chance to be proud of KFI. A very huge humongous attempt and effort by @dasadarshansir, @MunirathnaMLA sir and the whole team, and the output shows it as well. @akarjunofficial..sir , nimma abhinayakke naanu daasanadhe." - (sic)

    Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah

    Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah

    "#KuruKshetra is a great effort by everyone in the team, Artist, technician, each & everyone 👏 KFI will only grow with such big visions. There might be feedback regarding technical improvements, but it's ok at this stage. @dasadarshan. sir performance is at the best. Do watch" - (sic)

