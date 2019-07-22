English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Here’s Why Kurukshetra Is Close To Sumalatha’s Heart; Waits For THIS Moment To Come True!

    By
    |

    Sumalatha might be busy playing her new role as an MP, but she continues to be closely associated with the film industry. Recently, her son Abhishek made his debut in Sandalwood with Amar. Around the same time, she was seen in the mother-daughter drama, Daughter of Parvathamma, starring alongside Haripriya. However, she recently shared on social media why Sandalwood's Kurukshetra is close to her heart. In the same post, Sumalatha Ambareesh revealed that she's awaiting a big moment to come true.

    Here’s Why Kurukshetra Is Very Special To Sumalatha!

    For the uninitiated, mythological film Kurukshetra was Ambareesh's last outing on-screen. Naturally, the Rebel Star's fans are eagerly waiting for its release. This is also the reason why Kurukshetra means a lot to Sumalatha after losing her beloved husband.

    She wrote on Twitter, "I am eagerly waiting to see Duryodhana and Bhishma playing together on screen in 'Kurukshetra'." (-sic) While Ambareesh will be seen essaying the role of Bhishma, Darshan plays Duryodhana. It indeed would be a feast for the fans to watch these two stars and many more share the screen space.

    Sumalatha also used the platform to praise Radhika Pandit for her latest, Adi Lakshmi Purana. Congratulating the actress, Sumalatha tweeted, "This is one of the funniest sweetest love stories @RadhikaPandit7 ♥️as Lakshmi the sweetfaced liar, U are the best & @nirupbhandari u nailed Adi totally #RocklineVenkatesh's #AdilakshmiPuraana is a total family fun-entertainer, absolutely loved it👌👌" (-sic)

    Meanwhile, Kurukshetra is a multistarrer, which is believed to have been made with a huge budget. Its extensive editing was one of the reasons why its release was pushed time and again. But, fans upon watching its recent trailer, have trashed producer Muniratna for presenting an unappealing piece of work.

    The film, which was earlier expected to release on August 8, has been now scheduled to hit the theatres on August 2, a week earlier. Are you looking forward to watching Kurukshetra? Hit the comments box below.

    More SUMALATHA News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue