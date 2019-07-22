Here’s Why Kurukshetra Is Close To Sumalatha’s Heart; Waits For THIS Moment To Come True!

Sumalatha might be busy playing her new role as an MP, but she continues to be closely associated with the film industry. Recently, her son Abhishek made his debut in Sandalwood with Amar. Around the same time, she was seen in the mother-daughter drama, Daughter of Parvathamma, starring alongside Haripriya. However, she recently shared on social media why Sandalwood's Kurukshetra is close to her heart. In the same post, Sumalatha Ambareesh revealed that she's awaiting a big moment to come true.

For the uninitiated, mythological film Kurukshetra was Ambareesh's last outing on-screen. Naturally, the Rebel Star's fans are eagerly waiting for its release. This is also the reason why Kurukshetra means a lot to Sumalatha after losing her beloved husband.

She wrote on Twitter, "I am eagerly waiting to see Duryodhana and Bhishma playing together on screen in 'Kurukshetra'." (-sic) While Ambareesh will be seen essaying the role of Bhishma, Darshan plays Duryodhana. It indeed would be a feast for the fans to watch these two stars and many more share the screen space.

Sumalatha also used the platform to praise Radhika Pandit for her latest, Adi Lakshmi Purana. Congratulating the actress, Sumalatha tweeted, "This is one of the funniest sweetest love stories @RadhikaPandit7 ♥️as Lakshmi the sweetfaced liar, U are the best & @nirupbhandari u nailed Adi totally #RocklineVenkatesh's #AdilakshmiPuraana is a total family fun-entertainer, absolutely loved it👌👌" (-sic)

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra is a multistarrer, which is believed to have been made with a huge budget. Its extensive editing was one of the reasons why its release was pushed time and again. But, fans upon watching its recent trailer, have trashed producer Muniratna for presenting an unappealing piece of work.

The film, which was earlier expected to release on August 8, has been now scheduled to hit the theatres on August 2, a week earlier. Are you looking forward to watching Kurukshetra? Hit the comments box below.