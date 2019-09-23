Kurukshetra Out Of Oscars 2020 Race, But Continues To Display Impressive Run In Theatres!

Kurukshetra's Out Of Oscars Race

Kannada's latest blockbuster Kurukshetra was one among the 28 Indian films that were competing against one another to make an official entry to Oscars 2020. However, the mythological cinema failed to make the cut.

2nd Film Of Darshan's To Compete For The Oscars

Kurukshetra isn't the only film of Sandalwood actor Darshan's to compete in the Oscars race. Previously, his historical biographical war film Sangolli Rayanna was one among the 20 Indian movies screened before the jury for official entry to the Oscars.

Oscars 2020 In February!

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in February 2020. Bollywood film Gully Boy has made the official entry to Oscars 2020. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Kurukshetra Wins At The Box Office

Kurukshetra might not have made it to the Oscars 2020, but it has emerged a winner by entertaining fans with its mind-blowing performance. Despite competition from films such as Pailwaan in Kannada and other regional movies, Kurukshetra continues to witness a good run in the theatres.