Kurukshetra Makes Rs 20 Crore Through Pre-Release Business! Darshan’s Film Creates History

Satellite Rights Bought By Zee Kannada

Reportedly, Kurukshetra is one of the costliest films made in Sandalwood. Its budget is believed to have exceeded Rs 50 crore. As far as its pre-release business is concerned, Kurukshetra's satellite rights have been bought by Zee Kannada for Rs 9.5 crore.

Audio Rights

When Kurukshetra's trailer was launched, fans didn't look too convinced with the music incorporated in it. However, the second trailer did the magic and the audience was thoroughly impressed with the improved audio and graphics. Chitraloka has reported that Kurukshetra's audio rights were sold for Rs 1.5 crore.

Hindi Dubbing Rights Sold For An Impressive Sum!

About Kurukshetra's Hindi dubbing rights, a source told The New Indian Express, "There was always a demand and investors had initially quoted Rs 4 crores. Then there was a sort of a bidding battle and finally the deal was closed at an astonishing Rs 9 crore."

Darshan's Film Creates History

"This must be a record in Kannada industry and it raises the bar for Sandalwood. Usually, Tamil and Telugu dubbing rights are sold for a huge price... this bidding for a Hindi dubbing price is a first in Sandalwood," the sources further added.