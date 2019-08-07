Kurukshetra Earns Rs 20 Crore Through Pre-Release Business! Darshan’s Film Creates History
Much-awaited and most talked-about Kannada film, Kurukshetra is a day away from its grand release. Though producer Muniratna irked fans a couple of times for several reasons, he has managed to make his film as magnificent as possible. There is a lot of hype surrounding this film ever since it was announced. While Darshan fans feel his 50th film calls for a celebration, Rebel Star Ambareesh's fans are waiting to watch the legendary actor play Bheeshma on screen. The makers are also taking pride in the fact that it is the first mythological film to be made in both 2D and 3D versions. All these factors seem to have worked in Kurukshetra's favour as the film has already made Rs 20 crore through pre-release business!
Satellite Rights Bought By Zee Kannada
Reportedly, Kurukshetra is one of the costliest films made in Sandalwood. Its budget is believed to have exceeded Rs 50 crore. As far as its pre-release business is concerned, Kurukshetra's satellite rights have been bought by Zee Kannada for Rs 9.5 crore.
Audio Rights
When Kurukshetra's trailer was launched, fans didn't look too convinced with the music incorporated in it. However, the second trailer did the magic and the audience was thoroughly impressed with the improved audio and graphics. Chitraloka has reported that Kurukshetra's audio rights were sold for Rs 1.5 crore.
Hindi Dubbing Rights Sold For An Impressive Sum!
About Kurukshetra's Hindi dubbing rights, a source told The New Indian Express, "There was always a demand and investors had initially quoted Rs 4 crores. Then there was a sort of a bidding battle and finally the deal was closed at an astonishing Rs 9 crore."
Darshan's Film Creates History
"This must be a record in Kannada industry and it raises the bar for Sandalwood. Usually, Tamil and Telugu dubbing rights are sold for a huge price... this bidding for a Hindi dubbing price is a first in Sandalwood," the sources further added.
