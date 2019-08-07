English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kurukshetra Makes Rs 20 Crore Through Pre-Release Business! Darshan’s Film Creates History

    By
    |

    Much-awaited and most talked-about Kannada film, Kurukshetra is a day away from its grand release. Though producer Muniratna irked fans a couple of times for several reasons, he has managed to make his film as magnificent as possible. There is a lot of hype surrounding this film ever since it was announced. While Darshan fans feel his 50th film calls for a celebration, Rebel Star Ambareesh's fans are waiting to watch the legendary actor play Bheeshma on screen. The makers are also taking pride in the fact that it is the first mythological film to be made in both 2D and 3D versions. All these factors seem to have worked in Kurukshetra's favour as the film has already made Rs 20 crore through pre-release business!

    Satellite Rights Bought By Zee Kannada

    Reportedly, Kurukshetra is one of the costliest films made in Sandalwood. Its budget is believed to have exceeded Rs 50 crore. As far as its pre-release business is concerned, Kurukshetra's satellite rights have been bought by Zee Kannada for Rs 9.5 crore.

    Audio Rights

    When Kurukshetra's trailer was launched, fans didn't look too convinced with the music incorporated in it. However, the second trailer did the magic and the audience was thoroughly impressed with the improved audio and graphics. Chitraloka has reported that Kurukshetra's audio rights were sold for Rs 1.5 crore.

    Hindi Dubbing Rights Sold For An Impressive Sum!

    About Kurukshetra's Hindi dubbing rights, a source told The New Indian Express, "There was always a demand and investors had initially quoted Rs 4 crores. Then there was a sort of a bidding battle and finally the deal was closed at an astonishing Rs 9 crore."

    Darshan's Film Creates History

    "This must be a record in Kannada industry and it raises the bar for Sandalwood. Usually, Tamil and Telugu dubbing rights are sold for a huge price... this bidding for a Hindi dubbing price is a first in Sandalwood," the sources further added.

    Kurukshetra To Be Released Only In Kannada & Telugu On Aug 9! Here's Why Other Languages Are Delayed

    More DARSHAN News

    Read more about: darshan kurukshetra
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue