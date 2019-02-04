Kurukshetra Release Date Accidentally Revealed By Producer Muniratna During Betting!

Only two weeks ago, producer Muniratna was extremely adamant about not revealing any detail regarding Kurukshetra's release. And now, he's placed his film as a prize to one of the betting he's been involved in. you would be shocked to learn what made Muniratna go such extremes for a bet! On February 8, 2019, HD Kumarswamy will be announcing the state budget. However, BJP members are saying that the budget under Kumaraswamy's government will not be implemented. Muniratna who is a legislator of RR Nagar has placed a bet saying he'll sell Kurukshetra for Rs 5 Crores if the budget doesn't get implemented.

Not only that, while discussing the bet, Muniratna also revealed that the budget of Kurukshetra is Rs 50 Crores. Talking about the release date, he said that they are expecting for it hit the theater screens on April 5, 2019. The film will be subbed in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Kurukshetra is a multi-starrer, which features many actors including Darshan, Arjun Sarja and Ravichandran. Recently, while talking to media, Crazy Star Ravichandran spoke about his drastic change of appearance in the film.

Jokingly, he said, " The makers chose me to play Krishna's role as no other actor could suit the character. Also, my image is closely associated with Krishna's. However, unlike him, I haven't got to romance any lady in the film. I thought, they would at least put me up for a scene with grapes (the way media always portrays), but that hasn't happened either"