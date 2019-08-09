Kurukshetra Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Have To Say About Darshan’s 50th Film!
The multi-starrer mythological 3D film is finally out! Not only is Kurukshetra special for its extended star cast and graphics, which is first of its kind in Sandalwood, but it is also the most-awaited film of the Kannada film industry. The makers teased the fans for over two years, until its release today. Muniratna's movie based on the great war of Mahabharata is currently being screened across theatres in India and abroad. The Kannada and Telugu versions are out for now and here's what the fans have to say about Darshan's 50th film on the social media. Read some of the tweets below.
@gowdru_shreyas
"One Man Army Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas anna at his very best and steals the whole show and a perfect one for his 50th mark. Rest of the caste are too good and Arjun Sarja again with his remarkable performance as #Karna🔥.Watching 3D will absolutely be a treat to everyone.War scenes are exceptionally good and BGM throughout the movie haunts🔥 And this epic one should not be missed! Do rush to your nearest theatres. #DBoss #Duryodhana" - (sic)
@KBDF - DBoss Fans
"Pakka Hawali Create madutte..Superb 3D Quality..thank you Muni sir 😍#Kurukshetra #DBOSS🔥🔥🔥 Don't miss to watch in 3D..Good Night..Next Post naale." - (sic)
@DBoss_maniac
"#Kurukshetra.No star Director. No huge Promotions.Bad talk about VFX. 3 hours runtime. Still able to got these much midnight shows means.UNIMAGINABLE #DBoss crowd puller for a reason. Everything's after you when it is about craze." - (sic)
@RameshB_Indian
"Friends film getting 90% positive reviews, 1/10 can feel should have been still better, but friends 100% satisfaction is an hallucination, so plz spread +ve n make it one more 100 cr movie of KFI. It made with ₹100 cr budget, so don't try 2 spoil one gud film 🙏" - (sic)
Kurukshetra Movie Review: Live Updates On The Multi-Starrer 3D Mythological Film