"One Man Army Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas anna at his very best and steals the whole show and a perfect one for his 50th mark. Rest of the caste are too good and Arjun Sarja again with his remarkable performance as #Karna🔥.Watching 3D will absolutely be a treat to everyone.War scenes are exceptionally good and BGM throughout the movie haunts🔥 And this epic one should not be missed! Do rush to your nearest theatres. #DBoss #Duryodhana" - (sic)

"Pakka Hawali Create madutte..Superb 3D Quality..thank you Muni sir 😍#Kurukshetra #DBOSS🔥🔥🔥 Don't miss to watch in 3D..Good Night..Next Post naale." - (sic)

"#Kurukshetra.No star Director. No huge Promotions.Bad talk about VFX. 3 hours runtime. Still able to got these much midnight shows means.UNIMAGINABLE #DBoss crowd puller for a reason. Everything's after you when it is about craze." - (sic)

"Friends film getting 90% positive reviews, 1/10 can feel should have been still better, but friends 100% satisfaction is an hallucination, so plz spread +ve n make it one more 100 cr movie of KFI. It made with ₹100 cr budget, so don't try 2 spoil one gud film 🙏" - (sic)