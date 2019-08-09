Kurukshetra Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Have To Say About Darshan’s 50th Film!

The multi-starrer mythological 3D film is finally out! Not only is Kurukshetra special for its extended star cast and graphics, which is first of its kind in Sandalwood, but the it is also the most-awaited film of the Kannada film industry. The makers teased the fans for over two years, until its release today. Muniratna's movie based on the great war of Mahabharata is currently being screened across theatres in India and abroad. The Kannada and Telugu versions are out for now and here's what the fans have to say about Darshan's 50th film on the social media. Read some of the tweets below.

Kurukshetra Movie Review: Live Updates On The Multi-Starrer 3D Mythological Film