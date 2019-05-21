Kurukshetra Trolled For 'Horrible Graphics'; Angry Fans Request Darshan To Not Work With Muniratna!

Gani S

"I thought it will give competition to bahubali and I was wrong it won't even beat it's spoof. The film will ruin D Boss' name in the industry"

Madhu Sudhan

"Plz increase the VFX standards to next level but this is very poor. KGF changed the Kannada film industry with cinematography but this....? If it gets more delayed no problem we will wait but give better cinematography plzzz"

N M15

"Muni is a mad man..He is not have any idea about how to release teaser avnobne Nodo tara ede. Yajamaana movie producer needs to teach Muni timing sense"

FOX16

"Liked just Only for Dboss ...and Dboss please next dont do any movie munirathna productions ...he gives only buildup for herself 😠😠" & "Take 1 more year and please work on visual sides its a humble request from all kannada fans PLEASE @laharimusic"

Voli go15

"3rd class ,Sets low quality , learn from bahubali . . . . We want create history so.. this is good concept but work on graphics and sets"

Prithveesh E1 hour ago

"Disappointed 😞 after viewing the VFX quality. Overall the presentation looks too outdated and out of trend."