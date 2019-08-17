English
    Kurukshetra Week 1 Box Office Collections: Crosses Rs 30 Crore In Karnataka! Tamil Version Runs Slow

    By
    |

    After impressing the audience in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Kurukshetra's Tamil version released yesterday. The multi-starrer mythological film opened to a great response, earning close to Rs 10 crore on day 1. Darshan's 50th film continued to showcase a brilliant performance through the week. According to the latest Karnataka box office figures, Kurukshetra has collected over Rs 30 crore in its first week as it heads towards the 100 crore club. Meanwhile, the Tamil version which hit the theatres yesterday, is experiencing a slow run.

    Crosses Rs 30 Crore In Karnataka

    Crosses Rs 30 Crore In Karnataka

    Kurukshetra has set the bar high for the upcoming Sandalwood films by collecting over Rs 30 crore at the box office in 1 week. Muniratna's masterpiece had already made a profit of close to Rs 20 crore from its pre-release business.

    Fans Await Release In Other Languages

    Fans Await Release In Other Languages

    The hype surrounding Kurukshetra is tremendous. Non-Kannada speaking audience is eagerly waiting for its release in Hindi and Malayalam. The Telugu version has also made a decent profit in the past week, by earning around Rs 1.5 crore.

    Low Key Release In Tamil

    Low Key Release In Tamil

    Kurukshetra's Tamil version hasn't been able to garner as much attention. Commenting on its performance in Tamil Nadu, industry tracker Ramesh Bala said, "Kurukshetra's collection in Tamil is very negligible I think. The release is on the lower side with two Tamil movies dominating the box office. It is difficult to measure." (sic)

    Could Pick Over The Weekend

    Could Pick Over The Weekend

    He further added, " Maybe we need to wait till Sunday, until it completes 4 days to see how it has performed. It is definitely a small release and I didn't see it attract a lot of crowd. Kurukshetra's released was suddenly timed one week back. So, I didn't see much publicity there."

