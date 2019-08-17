Kurukshetra Week 1 Box Office Collections: Crosses Rs 30 Crore In Karnataka! Tamil Version Runs Slow

Crosses Rs 30 Crore In Karnataka

Kurukshetra has set the bar high for the upcoming Sandalwood films by collecting over Rs 30 crore at the box office in 1 week. Muniratna's masterpiece had already made a profit of close to Rs 20 crore from its pre-release business.

Fans Await Release In Other Languages

The hype surrounding Kurukshetra is tremendous. Non-Kannada speaking audience is eagerly waiting for its release in Hindi and Malayalam. The Telugu version has also made a decent profit in the past week, by earning around Rs 1.5 crore.

Low Key Release In Tamil

Kurukshetra's Tamil version hasn't been able to garner as much attention. Commenting on its performance in Tamil Nadu, industry tracker Ramesh Bala said, "Kurukshetra's collection in Tamil is very negligible I think. The release is on the lower side with two Tamil movies dominating the box office. It is difficult to measure." (sic)

Could Pick Over The Weekend

He further added, " Maybe we need to wait till Sunday, until it completes 4 days to see how it has performed. It is definitely a small release and I didn't see it attract a lot of crowd. Kurukshetra's released was suddenly timed one week back. So, I didn't see much publicity there."