Kurukshetra's Week 1 Box Office Collections Have Beat KGF Chapter 1's Record!

Last year, Prashanth Neel redefined Sandalwood's image with his blockbuster film KGF Chapter 1. While the Kannada film industry and the audience were still celebrating Yash starrer's unimaginable success, Kurukshetra managed to draw enough attention towards for several reasons. The 3D mythological movie has taken everyone aback with its mind-blowing performance. Now, we have learned that Kurukshetra's week 1 box office collection has beat the record set by KGF Chapter 1! Though Muniratna hasn't revealed his film's budget , it is being speculated that it is the costliest film of Sandalwood so far.

News 18 has heard from a few sources that Kurukshetra has collected around Rs 41.5 crore at the box office in a week's time. If Tamil and Telugu collections are considered, its gross total is over Rs 44 crore. The film has collected around Rs 50 crore worldwide. It has been reported that Kurukshetra has collected in one week, what KGF Chapter 1 took two weeks to achieve.

While we know that KGF was made with a total budget of Rs 80 crore, Kurukshetra makers have maintained a lot of secrecy about its monitory aspects. Money Control has reported that Kurukshetra might be the costliest film made in Sandalwood so far!

Yateesh Venkatesh, son of producer Rockline Venkatesh and the distributor of Kurukshetra, told Money Control, "We have got an overwhelming response from both our Kannada and Telugu audience and even overseas audience. We are releasing the Malayalam version on August 23. We have got a good response from both (Tamil (the film released on August 15) and Malayalam) the industry. This will encourage us to do more content oriented movies and Hindi will be key to connect with North India."

"KGF was welcomed by all the other industries because of the content. For Muniratna Kurukshetra it is the same if content is strong enough, then the budget really won't matter," he further added.