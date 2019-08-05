Kurukshetra Witnesses An Early Booking; Here's How You Can Get The Tickets To Darshan's Film First!

Mythological film Kurukshetra is one of the most awaited films of Sandalwood. Based on the great war of Kurukshetra, the film of the same name, features Ambareesh, Darshan, Ravichandran and many more actors. Not only is it D Boss' 50th film, but also the first multi-starrer he has worked in. The film, which was initially scheduled to release last year, was delayed until recently due to its extended post-production work. Kurukshetra is finally hitting the theatres this Friday (August 9, 2019) and the advance booking has begun!

Kurukshetra is still a few days away from its release, but the fans are already rushing to their tickets. Several morning show on BookMyShow are already full. If you want to catch the first show on day 1, its high time you reserved your tickets.

The film is dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers are planning on releasing it across 3000 screens, which makes it one of the biggest opening of Sandalwood. Also, the films run time is over three hours. We believe Kurukshetra definitely has a lot to offer to the fans. The fans can watch it in both 2D and 3D versions.

A few other reports are suggesting that Sandalwood fans abroad can watch the film a day prior to its release on August 9. According to News 18 reports, Kurukshetra's rights have been bought by Grand India Film Institution. Therefore, they are planning on releasing a day early abroad.

However, this film will not have to fear piracy as only the 3D version of it will be released across international borders. Therefore, the theatre print cannot be leaked by the notorious sites that host pirated films.

Are you excited to catch Kurukshetra in the theatres? Let us know in the comments below!