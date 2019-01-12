Latest TRP Ratings: Zee Sets Record Beating Colors For The First Time! Receives Highest Impressions

Zee Beats Colors

For a long time now, Zee Kannada was trying its best to reach the top spot. Colors Kannada has always managed to be the most watched channel. As we enter a new year, for the first time ever, Zee Kannada has snatched the top 1 spot by Colors Kannada. Zee has set a record by earning the highest impressions according to BAARC India reports.

Highest Ratings In First Week

It's only been over a week since the new year 2019 started and Zee Kannada has already beat Colors Kannada by earning higher TRP points. While Colors Kannada has received 391735 points, Zee has overpowered it by getting 415697 points. Also, Zee has taken the first spot.

Zee Warns Colors

Though Zee Kannada has got the first spot in the first week of 2019, we need wait and watch if it'll be able to retain the points in the coming week too. But, seems like Zee has warned Colors about the tough competition.

Top Shows Of Colors Kannada

Agnisakshi, Radha Ramana, Puttgowri Maduve, Kulavadu, Lakshmi Baramma, Padmavati. Shani and Mahakali are some of the most watched shows of Colors Kannada. Reality shows such as Maja Talkies and Maja Weekend are also fans' favorite.

Top Shows Of Zee Kannada

Subbalakshmi Samsaara, Naagini, Yare Ni Mohini, Sri Vishnu Dashavathara, Brahmagantu, Paru, Jodi Hakki, Kamali and Ganga are the most watched shows of Zee Kannada.