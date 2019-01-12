English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Latest TRP Ratings: Zee Sets Record Beating Colors For The First Time! Receives Highest Impressions

    By
    |

    Kannada television industry is now in par with Sandalwood. Daily soap telecast across different channels have overwhelming amount of viewership. There is a tough battle between the shows, which compete against one another for the TRP. TRP or Television Rating Points may not be an important factor for the audience, but it plays a vital role in determining the fate of the television shows. And this year, for the first time ever Zee Kannada has managed to beat Colors by gathering the highest impressions! Read below for more details

    Zee Beats Colors

    For a long time now, Zee Kannada was trying its best to reach the top spot. Colors Kannada has always managed to be the most watched channel. As we enter a new year, for the first time ever, Zee Kannada has snatched the top 1 spot by Colors Kannada. Zee has set a record by earning the highest impressions according to BAARC India reports.

    Highest Ratings In First Week

    It's only been over a week since the new year 2019 started and Zee Kannada has already beat Colors Kannada by earning higher TRP points. While Colors Kannada has received 391735 points, Zee has overpowered it by getting 415697 points. Also, Zee has taken the first spot.

    Zee Warns Colors

    Though Zee Kannada has got the first spot in the first week of 2019, we need wait and watch if it'll be able to retain the points in the coming week too. But, seems like Zee has warned Colors about the tough competition.

    Top Shows Of Colors Kannada

    Agnisakshi, Radha Ramana, Puttgowri Maduve, Kulavadu, Lakshmi Baramma, Padmavati. Shani and Mahakali are some of the most watched shows of Colors Kannada. Reality shows such as Maja Talkies and Maja Weekend are also fans' favorite.

    Top Shows Of Zee Kannada

    Subbalakshmi Samsaara, Naagini, Yare Ni Mohini, Sri Vishnu Dashavathara, Brahmagantu, Paru, Jodi Hakki, Kamali and Ganga are the most watched shows of Zee Kannada.

    MOST READ : Agnisakshi Slammed For Sending Out Wrong Message; Viewers Request Colors Kannada To End The Show!

    Read more about: zee kannada colors kannada
    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue