Loose Mada Aka Yogi Turns Father; Announces Wife's Pregnancy With An Adorable Post!

Kannada actor Yogi and his longtime girlfriend Sahitya got hitched in November, 2017. They dated for decade before entering this phase of life. Some of the biggest stars of Sandalwood graced their wedding and blessed the couple. And, the couple is now expecting their first child. Yesterday, Yogi took to his Instagram to announce his wife's pregnancy with an adorable post. Fans were extremely happy to hear the news!

He shared a picture of Sahitya sporting her baby bump with a pair of baby clothes displayed on it. He captioned it as, "You and a MINI you is all I ever wanted. It's happening soon ❤️❤️" - (sic) fans congratulated them saying, "Congrats to the beautiful couple soon ur 3 soon" and" Omg 😙nim tharane cute 2nd loose madha darling born agli" - (sic)

Yogi had first spoken about his lady love in an interview prior to their wedding. He had told Times Of India, "Yes, I'm in love and her name is Sahitya. We have been going steady for the past two years. But as friends, we have known each other for over 13 years".

MOST READ : Golden Star Ganesh Called An 'OUTSIDER Who Has No Loyalty' By Mungaru Male Producer! Here's Why

He further added, "Sahitya is not from the film industry and works in the IT sector. Having been in showbiz and known nothing but cinema, I was impressed by how she didn't get wide-eyed about actors or tinseltown. Simple and grounded, she has a firm head on her shoulders and her qualities have rubbed off on me, too."