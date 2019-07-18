English
    Magalu Janaki’s Mangala Aka Shobha Passes Away In Car Accident; TN Seetharam Mourns Her Demise

    Kannada TV actress Shobha, who was known for playing Mangala on TN Seetharam's Magalu Janaki, passed away in a car accident yesterday, July 17. The actress was reportedly travelling along with eight more people in a vehicle, which crashed against a speeding truck. It's been suggested that the accident occurred when the vehicle tyre burst. Five including Shobha have been declared dead. Three, who sustained severe injuries, are undergoing treatment.

    All of them, believed to be residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, were en route Banashankari Temple in Bagalkot district at the time of the incident.

    Shobha was a part of the Kannada daily soap opera Magalu Janaki, run by the noted filmmaker TN Seetharam. She was famously known for essaying the role Mangala, mother of Anand Belagur.

    Seetharam took to Twitter to mourn her loss. He wrote, "Ever smiling and highly talented actress Shobha, who was doing the role of Mangala, is no more. I am shocked over the tragedy and expressing my condolence to her family."

