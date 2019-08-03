Majaa Talkies Team Graces Shwetha Changappa's Baby Shower! ‘These Pictures Say It All’

Majaa Talkies is Kannada television's favorite comedy show. The actors and everybody else on the crew have become fans' favorite over the years. Shweta Changappa, who essays one of the famous roles, Rani, is pregnant and expecting her child. Recently, the actress shared the news with her fans through an Instagaram post. She also mentioned in the caption that she is due soon. Yesterday, the Majaa Talkies members visited Shwetha Changappa at her residence for the baby shower ceremony. She shared the pictures of the same on her social media handles.

Shwetha shared a series of pictures with Majaa Talkies family and wrote, "Just thinking 🤔 Does this POST require any QUOTES??????... Nahhhhhhhhh. U know what, These pictures says it allllllllll🤗 These are my FRIENDS who took,time off from Thier busy schedule and Came to our home☺️ All I can say is thank u guys😘 #motherhood #pregnancy #momtobe #Babybump #god'sgift #happysoul #lovemylife #loveuzindagi😍" - (sic)

Shwetha originally hails from Coorg, Karanataka. Unlike the other conventional baby showers, their tradition takes puts the mother-to-be on an eating spree.

Explaining this she said, There is a ritual that every coorgie family does to a kodavathi GIRL who is pregnant... that's called "KOOPADI KOOLU". Starts from her Mother and father. And continues with close family members.....Cooking special Dishes in odd numbers and serving the Mom to be🤗 we don't Have a SEEMANTHA function..But our ritual happens almost every weekend by our close family members.. ♥️"

"For me it stated almost 2months ago and it is still continuing ... Have captured few pics and would like to share it with u alll♥️ these are the pics with our Family who made the rituals special for me by cooking variety of dishes made it for me and the little one in my tummy😍 with the special ingredient called LOVE.😘 can't thank them enough. All I can say is I am truly blessed 🙏 LOVE YOU ALL 😍," she added.