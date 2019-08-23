Major Setback For Sruthi Hariharan In #MeToo; Court Dismisses Actress’s Plea Against Arjun Sarja

South Indian actress Sruthi Hariharan recently won a National award for her role in Nathicharami. Despite being one of the most talented actresses and having been part of the finest of films, she stayed away from the limelight, following her infamous #MeToo incident. The actress who had filed a defamation case against senior actor Arjun Sarja, is facing a major setback in the case, as the High Court has dismissed her plea.

According to Times of India reports, the court found the reasons stated by Sruthi unreasonable, hence rejecting her plea. Arjun Sarja with the help of his cousin Dhruva Sarja had filed a defamation suit against her for Rs 5 crore at the Bangalore City Civil Court.

In 2016, the actress named Arjun Sarja in her #MeToo story. She said the senior actor sexually harassed her during the filming of their film Vismaya. Talking about the impact it had on her, she told in an interview, "Looking back I remember attempting to normalise his behaviour and ignore his comments- lest there be issues in the production of the film in entirety. I maintained a cordial distance. All the while knowing he was wrong and wondering why he never stopped."

Sruthi is currently busy playing a new mother. She welcomed her first child with husband Ram a few weeks ago. Speculations suggest that Sruthi Hariharan is residing in the US. She also made a comeback on Twitter after remaining aloof for months together. Not much information regarding her plans in the industry is available.