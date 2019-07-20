Mom-to-be Sruthi Hariharan Has A Ball At Her Baby Shower! Shuts Haters With Adorable Pics

For a long time, Sandalwood actress Sruthi Hariharan had disappeared from the public eye. Though, it's hard for a celebrity to maintain secrecy surrounding their personal life, this actress left wondering everyone about her whereabouts. Two days ago, she took to social media to tell the world that she's pregnant. We aren't surprised with Sruthi's actions as she's always been a bit quirky. And now, she has brought more joy to her fans by sharing pictures from her baby shower!

Mom-to-be Sruthi is seen having a great time with her close friends and family members. The actress shared these pictures on her social media handles. Flaunting the pregnancy glow, mom-to-be Sruthi looks beautiful in her pink dress.

The place was decorated with a variety of cakes and savories. What caught our attention the most was the presence of curd rice among the other delicacies. The actress might not be an open book, but now we know what she loves to eat.

A few reports are afloat that the actress is residing abroad with husband Raam. It is also being speculated that she deliberately chose to avoid being in the limelight following her infamous #MeToo experience, where she accused senior actor Arjun Sarja.

It was hugely disappointing to see as to how some people reacted to Sruthi's pregnancy news. A few comments were targeted at her unborn child, questioning its character. As sad as it seems, the internet bullies made it worse by tagging Arjun Sarja in her post.

Upon seeing this, the former Bigg Boss Kannada winner Pratham slammed the haters with his long post. He said, no one has the right to talk about an unborn child's character.

And now, Sruthi has also shut the trolls and haters with her adorable baby shower pictures!