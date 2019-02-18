Most Desirable Man & Woman Of 2018: Yash Tops The List; Shruti Hariharan's Reaction Is Surprising!

Yash Makes Headlines Yet Again!

Rocking Star Yash has been crowned the No 1 in Bangalore Times 30 Most Desirable Men of 2018. Though, the actor himself has never expressed interest in being involved in such polls, his work and heartthrob image has placed it on the top. With the success of KGF, he established himself as one of the most desired actors of India. We think, he totally deserves the title!

Sruthi Haraharan Didn't Expect This

Gorgeous Sruthi Hariharan has been chosen as the most desirable woman of 2018. When asked if she expected it, the actress said, "It was extremely unexpected. I've been around for a long time and at this point in my career, it came as an absolute surprise, especially considering the way 2018 panned out for me. But it's a pleasant surprise."

She Though It Was A Joke!

She further added, "I thought that the person who told me this was joking. I said, ‘Don't do this. Tell me the truth'. It was unexpected, since I don't relate to myself as being a very desirable woman. I have a personality, but I am definitely not one of those drop-dead gorgeous women, or even the prettiest woman around."

2018 Was Rough On Her

While she was at the peak of her career, Sruthi Hariharan made a bold move by sharing her #MeToo story, which involved the famous senior actor Arjun Sarja. She received a lot of backlashes and the identity of the actress was tarnished to an extent. Yet, with her outstanding acting skills and charming personality, she has managed to win the public's admiration.

What Makes A Man Desirable?

When asked what qualities make a man desirable, the actress responded, "First off, a sense of humour. Also, I love men who are intelligent and who I can actually have a conversation with. I think a man's mind can really turn you on."