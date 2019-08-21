Most-viewed Kannada Teasers In 24 Hours: Sudeep's Sye Raa Beats Yash's KGF Chapter 1

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Kannada)

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a Telugu film, dubbed in multiple languages. The film boasts a stellar cast such as Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi and others. Kannada actor Sudeep is also featuring in the period film. The Kannada teaser received around 2.9 million views within 17 hours!

Pailwaan

Pailwaan is one of the most anticipated films of Sandalwood. Sudeep is essaying the role of a professional wrestler in this film of S Krishna's. The teaser of the sport-centric film is the second-highest viewed Kannada teaser with 2.3 million views.

Seetharama Kalyana

Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer Seetharama Kalyana, which released earlier this year, went on to become a superhit. Though the lead actor was only one film old, he managed to establish himself as a successful actor with Seetharama Kalyana. Its teaser stands third on the list with a total of 2.1 million views.

KGF Chapter 1

Sandalwood's highest-grossing film, KGF Chapter 1 did not have a trailer. The makers only launched a teaser, which alone managed to attract a lot of attention. It garnered over 1.7 million views within 24 hours.

The Villain

Sudeep and Shivrajkumar's action-drama The Villain's teaser is the fifth most-viewed Kannada teaser with 1.4 million views. The film, however, witnessed an average performance in the theatres.