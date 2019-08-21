English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Most-viewed Kannada Teasers In 24 Hours: Sudeep's Sye Raa Beats Yash's KGF Chapter 1

    By
    |

    In the past few years, the scope for Sandalwood films among the non-Kannada speaking audience has drastically increased. Often, the viewers form an image of the movie based on its teaser. Therefore, we decided to put together a list of the most-viewed Kannada teasers in 24 hours. You would be surprised to learn that Sudeep's latest Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the Kannada teaser of which was launched yesterday, has beaten Yash's blockbuster KGF Chapter 1's record in less than a day! Other Kannada films that made it to the list include Pailwaan, Seetharama Kalyana and The Villain.

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Kannada)

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Kannada)

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a Telugu film, dubbed in multiple languages. The film boasts a stellar cast such as Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi and others. Kannada actor Sudeep is also featuring in the period film. The Kannada teaser received around 2.9 million views within 17 hours!

    Pailwaan

    Pailwaan

    Pailwaan is one of the most anticipated films of Sandalwood. Sudeep is essaying the role of a professional wrestler in this film of S Krishna's. The teaser of the sport-centric film is the second-highest viewed Kannada teaser with 2.3 million views.

    Seetharama Kalyana

    Seetharama Kalyana

    Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer Seetharama Kalyana, which released earlier this year, went on to become a superhit. Though the lead actor was only one film old, he managed to establish himself as a successful actor with Seetharama Kalyana. Its teaser stands third on the list with a total of 2.1 million views.

    KGF Chapter 1

    KGF Chapter 1

    Sandalwood's highest-grossing film, KGF Chapter 1 did not have a trailer. The makers only launched a teaser, which alone managed to attract a lot of attention. It garnered over 1.7 million views within 24 hours.

    The Villain

    The Villain

    Sudeep and Shivrajkumar's action-drama The Villain's teaser is the fifth most-viewed Kannada teaser with 1.4 million views. The film, however, witnessed an average performance in the theatres.

    More SUDEEP News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue