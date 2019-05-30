Amar Movie Review: Live Updates On Abhishek Ambareesh's Sandalwood Debut Film!

Abhishek Went Through Hell!

Apparently, the lead actor had a hard time filming Amar. Director of the film, Nagashekar told in an interview, "In his first film itself, I've put Abhishek Ambareesh through hell. He put himself through a lot of difficulties. He overcame all the difficulties and proved himself."

Amar Holds A Surprise For You

As the fans are counting days to watch Junior Ambareesh entertain them, we have learned that the film has a surprise for you. While the first three songs consist of lyrics in Kannada, the fourth song is made in Kodava language. This already sounds exciting.

Rajinikanth Wishes Amar Luck

Superstar Rajinikanth personally wished Abhishek luck on his first film. In a video, he said, "My dear friend Ambareesh and sister Sumalatha's son Abhishek is making his entry into Sandalwood with Amar. I wish the film to be successful. May Abhishek too be able to win Kannadiga's heart and achieve great heights in the Kannada film industry similar to his father."

Special Cameo

Though the film hosts new actors such as Abhishek and Tanya, Challenging Star Darshan will be seen in a cameo. We aren't surprised considering the relationship D Boss holds with Ambareesh's family. Also, Dimple Queen Rachita Ram will be appearing in a song.

Special Cameo

Though the film hosts new actors such as Abhishek and Tanya, Challenging Star Darshan will be seen making a cameo. We aren't surprised considering the relationship D Boss holds with Ambareesh's family. Also, Dimple Queen Rachita Ram will be appearing in a song.