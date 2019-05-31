Amar Movie Review: Live Updates On Abhishek Ambareesh's Sandalwood Debut Film!

Kannada actors Ambareesh and Sumalatha's son Abhishek is entering the Kannada film industry to carry forward his father's legacy. His debut film Amar is releasing across Karnataka today. Abhishek is paired opposite Tanya Hope in this romantic film. Ambareesh's fans have been excited to watch their favorite actor's son, on-screen ever since the movie was announced. Many have already pre-booked their tickets and there is no dearth of buzz surrounding Abhishek's film.

#Amar story begins to fall in place towards the end of first half.

#Picks a pace after the interval. However,some of the pre-interval scenes grab attention.

#Abhishek Amabreesh seems to have managed to keep up to fans' expectations. His introduction in the film is perfect.

#Music is one of the highlights of the film. Arjun Janjya has nailed the background score.

While you are eagerly waiting to watch Amar, here are a few interesting facts about the film you ought to know!

Abhishek Went Through Hell! Apparently, the lead actor had a hard time filming Amar. Director of the film, Nagashekar told in an interview, "In his first film itself, I've put Abhishek Ambareesh through hell. He put himself through a lot of difficulties. He overcame all the difficulties and proved himself." Amar Holds A Surprise For You As the fans are counting days to watch Junior Ambareesh entertain them, we have learned that the film has a surprise for you. While the first three songs consist of lyrics in Kannada, the fourth song is made in Kodava language. This already sounds exciting. Rajinikanth Wishes Amar Luck Superstar Rajinikanth personally wished Abhishek luck on his first film. In a video, he said, "My dear friend Ambareesh and sister Sumalatha's son Abhishek is making his entry into Sandalwood with Amar. I wish the film to be successful. May Abhishek too be able to win Kannadiga's heart and achieve great heights in the Kannada film industry similar to his father." Special Cameo Though the film hosts new actors such as Abhishek and Tanya, Challenging Star Darshan will be seen in a cameo. We aren't surprised considering the relationship D Boss holds with Ambareesh's family. Also, Dimple Queen Rachita Ram will be appearing in a song. Special Cameo Though the film hosts new actors such as Abhishek and Tanya, Challenging Star Darshan will be seen making a cameo. We aren't surprised considering the relationship D Boss holds with Ambareesh's family. Also, Dimple Queen Rachita Ram will be appearing in a song.

Yash Discusses Disadvantages Of KGF's Success; 'One Shouldn't Try Too Hard To Please Their Audience'