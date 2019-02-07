English
    Nata Sarbabvhouma Twitter Review: Fans Go GaGa Over Puneeth's Horror Film; 'It's A Bockbuster'!

    Nata Sarbabvhouma is finally here! After a long wait, fans can at last watch the Puneeth starrer in the theatres. The horror-thriller film was released today February 7, 2018 across Karnataka. The movie set a new record by opening with 550+ shows on day 1, beating KGF Chapter 1. also, it's the biggest Kannada release till date. Ever since its first trailer was launched, people began to wonder it will be able to over power KGF. Reports are making rounds that the film will be able to gross around Rs 10 Crores on the first day. Read below what the fans have to say about Nata Sarbabvhouma!

    @AmBhanuGowda1

    "1St Half Mugithu..One Word - Blockbuster.First Half Is Full of Comedy Entertainment and Horror With Thrilling Elements 😍😍 Boss Acting Antu Ulti. 🔥🔥 #Natasaarvabhowma #PuneethRajkumar" - (sic)

    @NamCinema

    "#Natasaarvabhowma second half exceeds expectations and wraps up the movie as a good commercial entertainer. Imman's BGM ,Powerstar's performance and Anupama cute acts makes this a good watch #NamCinema @PavanWadeyar @PuneethRajkumar @anupamahere" - (sic)

    @NanuMounesh

    "Career Best performance by @PuneethRajkumar theater was going gaga over his acting transformation Chikkanna rocked in comedy. Another level dance can label appu as #1 dancer in South 💪💪❤️❤️ 4*" - (sic)

    @ShimogaAppuFans

    "#Natasaarvabhowma premier fans show review @PuneethRajkumar -Super Songs -Ultimate Dance -Non Stop Comedy -Full Of Entertainment-@anupamahere & @PuneethRajkumar Cutest Pair Ever 😍-Rachita Ram & Appu 😍 -Interval Bang 😎 Overall 1st Half⭐⭐⭐⭐/5" - (sic)

    @NamCinema

    "#Natasaarvabhowma has a fast paced , thrilling first half with the horror element maintained in a good manner . Powerstar's Dance and acting highlights along with Chikkanna's and Sadhu's comedy"

    @SagarManasu

    "One Word Answer To Hegide Movie.? Pakka Super Hit Movie 👌👌👌Another Blockbuster For @PuneethRajkumar Sir ★★★★* Go watch & Experience New #PowerStar 😉" - (sic)

    @sathyar23

    "#Natasaarvabhowma A Typical Revenge Story. @PuneethRajkumar Sir Outstanding Performance, Fights and Dance Next Level. Go Watch In Nearest Theatres. Super Worth Watch." - (sic)

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 4:47 [IST]
