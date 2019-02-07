Nata Sarbabvhouma Twitter Review: Fans Go GaGa Over Puneeth’s Horror Film; ‘It’s A Bockbuster’!

@AmBhanuGowda1

"1St Half Mugithu..One Word - Blockbuster.First Half Is Full of Comedy Entertainment and Horror With Thrilling Elements 😍😍 Boss Acting Antu Ulti. 🔥🔥 #Natasaarvabhowma #PuneethRajkumar" - (sic)

@NamCinema

"#Natasaarvabhowma second half exceeds expectations and wraps up the movie as a good commercial entertainer. Imman's BGM ,Powerstar's performance and Anupama cute acts makes this a good watch #NamCinema @PavanWadeyar @PuneethRajkumar @anupamahere" - (sic)

@NanuMounesh

"Career Best performance by @PuneethRajkumar theater was going gaga over his acting transformation Chikkanna rocked in comedy. Another level dance can label appu as #1 dancer in South 💪💪❤️❤️ 4*" - (sic)

@ShimogaAppuFans

"#Natasaarvabhowma premier fans show review @PuneethRajkumar -Super Songs -Ultimate Dance -Non Stop Comedy -Full Of Entertainment-@anupamahere & @PuneethRajkumar Cutest Pair Ever 😍-Rachita Ram & Appu 😍 -Interval Bang 😎 Overall 1st Half⭐⭐⭐⭐/5" - (sic)

@NamCinema

"#Natasaarvabhowma has a fast paced , thrilling first half with the horror element maintained in a good manner . Powerstar's Dance and acting highlights along with Chikkanna's and Sadhu's comedy"

@SagarManasu

"One Word Answer To Hegide Movie.? Pakka Super Hit Movie 👌👌👌Another Blockbuster For @PuneethRajkumar Sir ★★★★* Go watch & Experience New #PowerStar 😉" - (sic)

@sathyar23

"#Natasaarvabhowma A Typical Revenge Story. @PuneethRajkumar Sir Outstanding Performance, Fights and Dance Next Level. Go Watch In Nearest Theatres. Super Worth Watch." - (sic)