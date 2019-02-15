Nata Sarvabhouma 8 Days Box Office; Lack Of Word Of Mouth A Affected Puneeth Starrer’s Collections!

Weekend Beats Weekdays

Nata Sarvabhouma opened to a very good response. The film grossed decent sum over the last weekend. While it earned Rs 6.7 Crore on Saturday, Sunday was slightly better with Rs 6.8 Crore.

WOM Affected Weekdays

Though the film was considered to be one of Puneeth's finest work, it seemed to have not been encouraged by word of mouth. From Monday to Wednesday, it only managed to earn a total of Rs 8.8 Crore.

US Collections Are Average

Reports were making rounds that the film would be released in Russia. It will be first Kannada film to release in there. US collections for Nata Sarvabhouma average. The film has collected a total of Rs 0.22 Crore in the western nation.

1st Day The Highest

Nata Sarvabhouma was opened on a weekday (Thursday). Still, the film grossed its highest on day 1 with a total of 7.86 Crore. It's first day earning beat Puneeth's previous blockbusters Anjaniputra and Raajakumara's record.