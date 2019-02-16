English
    Nata Sarvabhouma 8 Days Box Office; Lack Of Word Of Mouth Affects Puneeth Starrer’s Collections!

    Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma graced theatres on February 7, 2019. The Puneeth starrer is the biggest Kannada release so far, which opened with 550+ shows. Despite earning pretty well on the first few days, the film's pace has slowed down in the past week. It has been said that lack of word of mouth could have majorly contributed to this. It even lost to the day 1 collections of Sudeep and Shivrajkumar's Villain. Let's have a look at how much the Puneeth starrer has grossed since its release.

    Weekend Beats Weekdays

    Nata Sarvabhouma opened to a very good response. The film grossed decent sum over the last weekend. While it earned Rs 6.7 Crore on Saturday, Sunday was slightly better with Rs 6.8 Crore.

    WOM Affected Weekdays

    Though the film was considered to be one of Puneeth's finest work, it seemed to have not been encouraged by word of mouth. From Monday to Wednesday, it only managed to earn a total of Rs 8.8 Crore.

    US Collections Are Average

    Reports were making rounds that the film would be released in Russia. It will be first Kannada film to release there. US collections for Nata Sarvabhouma is average. The film has collected a total of Rs 0.22 Crore in the western nation.

    1st Day The Highest

    Nata Sarvabhouma opened on a weekday (Thursday). Still, the film grossed its highest on day 1 with a total of 7.86 Crore. It's first day earnings beat Puneeth's previous blockbusters Anjaniputra and Raajakumara's record.

