Nata Sarvabhouma's Anupama Parameswaran Turns A Year Older! To Star Opposite Puneeth In Yuvaratna?

Southern actress Anupama Parameswaran gained a huge fan following in Karnataka after featuring in the recent blockbuster Nata Sarvabhouma. With her charming looks and bubbly attitude, she became a fan's favorite immediately. The actress who romanced Power Star on screen is celebrating her birthday today, (February 18, 2018). The actress turns 23 today and already has risen to immense fame. Amidst the success of Nata Sarvabhouma, speculations are already making rounds that she will be next seen opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the forthcoming film Yuvaratna.

Fans who are impressed with this cute jodi, took to social media to request Puneeth and Anupama to pair up again, as they can't wait to watch them together. Meanwhile, she is showered with blessings and wishes on Twitter on her special day. Here's how netizens wished her.

@maruf_bap

"Very Very Happy Birthday Dear @anupamahere <3 <3.Always be bright and be happy dear <3. Love u so much #AnupamaParameshwaran" - (sic)

@Shashank1922002

"May this birthday bring u the joy of friendship, happiness to heart and spirit to Ur mind.. May u Cherish all Ur dreams😍😍😍 A Very happy Birthday ma'am😍 #AnupamaParameshwaran" - (sic)

@Nilangeharish

"Happy birthday beautiful, Chubby girl,Cute pie, Crush, upma😜 elegant & angel girl @anupamahere .Hv a tons of success wid loadzz of happiness in ua lyf. Waiting for your next movie #AnupamaParameshwaran 🤗 Rock it as always" - (sic)

@sathishjay2

"Her Love towards the nation and its heroes makes me proud of being her fan.. I can't resist wishing her a very happy birthday..@anupamahere #the_queen_of_expression" - (sic)

@PRANUSHKA FANCLUB

"Such a great gesture by you ♥Wishing you Advance Happy birthday 🎂. May you get all the success and happiness in your life. Lots of love and respect From #Prabhas and #AnushkaShetty Fans" - (sic)

