Nata Sarvabhouma Beats KGF By Opening With 550+ Shows In Bangalore! Biggest Kannada Release Ever

In less than a day's time, one of the most awaited movies of 2019, Nata Sarvabhouma is hitting the screens. Starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, the film has already grabbed the audience's attention with its impressive trailer and soundtrack. Now, we have learnt that Nata Sarvabhouma is opening with 550+ shows in Bangalore on the first day alone! This makes Puneeth's horror-thriller the biggest Kannada release ever beating Yash's KGF Chapter 1.

Trade analyst Raghu Nandan Reddy tweeted, "#Natasaarvabhowma All set for the biggest release ever for any Kannada film in Bangalore city on Day 1. Opening with 550+ shows in Bangalore city on Day 1. HUGE. Current Day 1 shows count record holder is #KGF with 525 shows on Day 1 #PowerStarPuneethRajkumar" - (sic)

Despite the highest number of screenings, the makers allowed early bookings for the film owing to the increased demand. The booking for Nata Sarvabhouma began on February 3, 2019. Early morning shows in several theatres are already houseful.

Nata Sarvabhouma has set yet another record by becoming the only Kannada film till date to be screened for 24 hours in a row. Urvashi theatre in Bangalore has announced a full day screening of the Puneeth starrer. The first show on February 3, 2019, is scheduled for 4 am. You can also watch the film at 7 am, 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm and 10 pm. The tickets for Nata Sarvabhouma are priced between Rs 100 and 300. If you are looking for recliners, then prices may be higher based on the theatre you pick.